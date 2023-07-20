India 2023 foreign exchange earnings from tourism could reach pre-covid level

India 2023 foreign exchange earnings from tourism could reach pre-covid level2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Foreign exchange earnings from tourism during in the first four months of 2023 reached ₹71,235 crore, surpassing the 2022 figure
New Delhi: Foreign tourist arrivals in India stood at 3.13 million in the first four months of calendar year 2023, up from 1.17 million arrivals in the year-ago period, according to the data from ministry of tourism. Despite the rise, foreign tourist arrivals remained lower than pre-covid levels of 2019, when the number stood at 3.95 million in the comparable period.
