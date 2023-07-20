India 2023 foreign exchange earnings from tourism could reach pre-covid level

India 2023 foreign exchange earnings from tourism could reach pre-covid level2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Foreign exchange earnings from tourism during in the first four months of 2023 reached ₹71,235 crore, surpassing the 2022 figure
Foreign exchange earnings from tourism during in the first four months of 2023 reached ₹71,235 crore, surpassing the 2022 figure
New Delhi: Foreign tourist arrivals in India stood at 3.13 million in the first four months of calendar year 2023, up from 1.17 million arrivals in the year-ago period, according to the data from ministry of tourism. Despite the rise, foreign tourist arrivals remained lower than pre-covid levels of 2019, when the number stood at 3.95 million in the comparable period.
New Delhi: Foreign tourist arrivals in India stood at 3.13 million in the first four months of calendar year 2023, up from 1.17 million arrivals in the year-ago period, according to the data from ministry of tourism. Despite the rise, foreign tourist arrivals remained lower than pre-covid levels of 2019, when the number stood at 3.95 million in the comparable period.
However, in a positive, foreign exchange earnings from tourism during the four-month period during January-April were at ₹71,235 crore compared with ₹23,584 crore in the same period in 2022, as per the ministry.
However, in a positive, foreign exchange earnings from tourism during the four-month period during January-April were at ₹71,235 crore compared with ₹23,584 crore in the same period in 2022, as per the ministry.
To put in perspective, India earned a total of ₹2.1 trillion in foreign exchange from tourism in 2019, an increase of 8.3% year-on-year.
To put in perspective, India earned a total of ₹2.1 trillion in foreign exchange from tourism in 2019, an increase of 8.3% year-on-year.
Going by the latest data, experts believe India is well placed to meet 2019 foreign exchange earnings from the tourism industry.
Going by the latest data, experts believe India is well placed to meet 2019 foreign exchange earnings from the tourism industry.
In a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy said India saw about 21.9% of foreign tourist arrivals from Bangladesh, followed by the US, from where 16.3% of total travellers came, another 10.3% from the UK, 5% from Canada, 4.5% from Australia.
In a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy said India saw about 21.9% of foreign tourist arrivals from Bangladesh, followed by the US, from where 16.3% of total travellers came, another 10.3% from the UK, 5% from Canada, 4.5% from Australia.
"As per provisional data received from (the) Bureau of Immigration, the Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during January to April, 2023, reached 79% of FTAs during the same period in 2019," Reddy said.
"As per provisional data received from (the) Bureau of Immigration, the Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during January to April, 2023, reached 79% of FTAs during the same period in 2019," Reddy said.
Tourism has got a boost this year with India’s G20 presidency, which has led to more than 200 meetings and events planned at over 60 locations across the country.
Tourism has got a boost this year with India’s G20 presidency, which has led to more than 200 meetings and events planned at over 60 locations across the country.
About 23.7% of all foreign arrivals during January-April comprised the Indian diaspora. A large number of travellers, about 50%, came for a holiday or recreational purpose and about 11% came for professional reasons. Around 6% visitors during this time came for medical tourism.
About 23.7% of all foreign arrivals during January-April comprised the Indian diaspora. A large number of travellers, about 50%, came for a holiday or recreational purpose and about 11% came for professional reasons. Around 6% visitors during this time came for medical tourism.
In terms of departures, during the four-month period under review, 8.47 million Indians travelled out of the country, compared with 5.32 million a year ago, and 8.79 million in 2019.
In terms of departures, during the four-month period under review, 8.47 million Indians travelled out of the country, compared with 5.32 million a year ago, and 8.79 million in 2019.
The top destination for the Indian traveller was the United Arab Emirates, with 26.48% of tourists heading there, followed by Saudi Arabia (11.10%), the US (7.58%) and Thailand and Singapore at about 5% each.
The top destination for the Indian traveller was the United Arab Emirates, with 26.48% of tourists heading there, followed by Saudi Arabia (11.10%), the US (7.58%) and Thailand and Singapore at about 5% each.