OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India 3rd topmost country after US, UK to give highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine
In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. (HT)
In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. (HT)

India 3rd topmost country after US, UK to give highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 12:58 PM IST Staff Writer

As on 7 February 2021, till 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the shots under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive

New Delhi: India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered, the Government of India (GoI) informed today. It further added that only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India.

The government said in a press release that 12 States have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Reuters

Himalayan glaciers melting twice as fast, 2019 study found

3 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Scene of flooding in Uttarakhand

Over 100 casualties feared; alert sounded in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Key updates

2 min read . 02:45 PM IST
This handout photograph taken on January 16, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive via video conferencing in New Delhi. (Photo by - / INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT

Foreign powers planning to attack India's identity associated with tea: PM Modi

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST
Tourists on a yacht as they pass a traditional dhow serving a dinner cruise, in Dubai

Dubai aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by end of year

1 min read . 01:42 PM IST

In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. As many as 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far. There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day.

A total of 84.83 per cent of the daily new cases are from six States and Union Territories, the GoI release said.

As on February 7, 2021, till 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the shots under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive. The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout