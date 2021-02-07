India 3rd topmost country after US, UK to give highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi: India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered, the Government of India (GoI) informed today. It further added that only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India.

The government said in a press release that 12 States have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

India is now 3rd Topmost Country with Highest Doses of #COVID19 Vaccine administered. https://t.co/2Z3QWhjB44 pic.twitter.com/9iBipAMjGp — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2021

In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. As many as 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far. There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day.

A total of 84.83 per cent of the daily new cases are from six States and Union Territories, the GoI release said.

As on February 7, 2021, till 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the shots under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive. The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.





