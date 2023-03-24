Home / News / India /  India 4th in Mint EM tracker’s latest update, China leads
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 64, China topped the EM league table in February. The Philippines and Indonesia came next, followed by India at the fourth spot.

Top countries

China led the charts, gaining four spots in February, as its stock markets outshone others and inflation stayed low.

The Philippines retained its second spot aided by strong Dec-quarter GDP growth. It was also among the few whose currencies gained.

India retained its fourth spot. Exports shrank, and stock markets were weak. However, PMI was among the best.

