India 4th in Mint EM tracker’s latest update, China leads1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:42 PM IST
India retained its fourth spot in February among a set of 10 emerging markets. China was on top, followed by the Philippines and Indonesia.
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 64, China topped the EM league table in February. The Philippines and Indonesia came next, followed by India at the fourth spot.
