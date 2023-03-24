Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  India 4th in Mint EM tracker’s latest update, China leads

India 4th in Mint EM tracker’s latest update, China leads

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Tanay Sukumar
India fourth of emerging market tracker

India retained its fourth spot in February among a set of 10 emerging markets. China was on top, followed by the Philippines and Indonesia.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 64, China topped the EM league table in February. The Philippines and Indonesia came next, followed by India at the fourth spot.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 64, China topped the EM league table in February. The Philippines and Indonesia came next, followed by India at the fourth spot.

Top countries

Top countries

China led the charts, gaining four spots in February, as its stock markets outshone others and inflation stayed low.

China led the charts, gaining four spots in February, as its stock markets outshone others and inflation stayed low.

The Philippines retained its second spot aided by strong Dec-quarter GDP growth. It was also among the few whose currencies gained.

The Philippines retained its second spot aided by strong Dec-quarter GDP growth. It was also among the few whose currencies gained.

India retained its fourth spot. Exports shrank, and stock markets were weak. However, PMI was among the best.

India retained its fourth spot. Exports shrank, and stock markets were weak. However, PMI was among the best.

View Full Image
Emerging markets tracker
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Emerging markets tracker
Click on the image to enlarge
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP