India, 72 others may exhaust HIV drugs’ stocks

NEW DELHI : India and 72 other nations may exhaust their stocks of critical anti- HIV drugs because of supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) survey.

Twenty-four countries are either critically low on antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) or are facing supply bottlenecks, said the survey, adding that 8.3 million people benefited from ARVs in these countries last year. “This represents about one-third (33%) of all people taking HIV treatment globally," WHO said.

India is a key manufacturer of these medicines, with eight local drug companies together manufacturing more than 80% of global generic ARVs.

UNAIDS said on 22 June that the coronavirus pandemic could raise the cost of producing HIV drugs, warning of stock-outs in the next two months due to higher costs linked to global lockdowns and border closures. These include increased manufacturing and transport costs, the need to find new sources of key pharmaceutical ingredients and currency fluctuations caused by the economic shock of covid-19.

UNAIDS warned that a 10-25% increase in costs could make the final cost of exported ARVs from India alone between $100 and $225 million a year more expensive.

According to UNAIDS and WHO data released on Monday, new HIV infections fell 39% between 2000 and 2019. HIV-related deaths fell 51% over the same time period, and some 15 million lives were saved through the use of antiretroviral therapy.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general said, in Tuesday’s report, that the findings of the survey are deeply concerning.

“Countries and their development partners must do all they can to ensure that people who need HIV treatment continue to access it. We cannot let the covid-19 pandemic undo the hard-won gains in the global response to this disease," he said.

