India 7th highest in digital currency ownership: UN3 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 09:36 AM IST
UN says, 7.3% of Indian population owns digital currency according to 2021 data making India 7th highest in the world
UN said that the use of cryptocurrency rose globally at an unprecedented rate during the COVID-19 pandemic with India becoming the 7th highest country in digital currency ownership. As of 2021, 7.3% of Indian population owned assets in form of digital currency.