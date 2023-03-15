India 8th most polluted country in world, drops from previous 5th spot: Report

India 8th most polluted country in world, drops from previous 5th spot: Report2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:03 AM IST
India and Pakistan experienced the worst air quality in the Central and South Asian region, where nearly 60% of the population lives in areas where the concentration of PM2.5 particles is at least seven times higher than WHO's recommended levels.
The Swiss firm IQAir on Tuesday released the ‘World Air Quality’ report which says that India is the world's eighth most polluted country in 2022, dropping from the fifth spot the previous year. The PM2.5 level of most polluted Indian cities stands at 53.3, according to the data.
