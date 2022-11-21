India a bright spot for car sales this year: Moody’s

“India remains the bright spot for car sales. By 2023, we expect automotive sales in the country to recover to the highs touched in 2018. Volumes will climb 4% in 2023 after surging 12.5% in 2022, helped by the onset of the festive season at the end of September," as per a note prepared by the credit agency. “Meanwhile, the recovery in Japan (A1 stable) remains protracted. Sales will rebound in 2023 with supply chain improvement, especially on semiconductors, following a 5% decline in 2022 to 4.2 million units."