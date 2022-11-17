India a cost-effective healthcare destination: Jitendra Singh

“The proactive government initiatives as the topic of the Summit suggests can be best illustrated, as it was Modi again, who launched the startup India from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2015, and today we have more than 80,000 start-ups from 400 odd start-ups in 2014. Prime Minister’s special focus on Science, Technology and Innovation has fired the imagination of the youth in the country to innovate and solve problems with new ideas and we have startups fast emerging in the fields like IT, agriculture, aviation, education, energy, health and space sectors," the minister said.