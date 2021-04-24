People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

