India a 'devastating reminder' of damage Covid can do, says WHO chief

India a 'devastating reminder' of damage Covid can do, says WHO chief1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.
People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.
"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.
