India a 'devastating reminder' of damage Covid can do, says WHO chief

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.

People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

