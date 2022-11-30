‘India a jewel in crown for DHL Express biz’

I am not an epidemiologist, but I can say that the pandemic has created opportunity for DP DHL. There were no aircraft and there was no supply chain resilience that people could necessarily find. That in itself was an opportunity. DHL Express has never done an EBIT result with a 3 in it. We were €2 billion or so, and then we were at €4 billion something. That shows the extent to which we were growing even during the pandemic. So, post-pandemic, if we were to say so, the year started with Russia invading Ukraine, then we have China lockdowns and in between we also faced the energy crisis. We have a looming recession and inflation. So sure, that puts a little bit of wet towel over the business, but businesses are amazingly resilient. So, I’d say we’re going to bury it now. The sun is not shining as brightly as it should. That’s very clear. How long that will last... I was looking back at the global financial crisis. We had negative shipment growth for about a year or slightly longer during the financial crisis, besides negative wage growth for less than a year. How this plays out now, we don’t know. But we hope that by spring—and we are seeing some good signals again—the world will start writing itself again.