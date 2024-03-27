'India a key country for us': Bill Gates hails New Delhi's central role in global progress
BillGates, speaking virtually from Seattle, underscored India's significance both in his past actions with Microsoft and in his current charitable efforts through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Terming India as a crucial country for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's philanthropic vision, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that his foundation has a deep-rooted partnership with the country, which is fuelled by extensive on-the-ground activities and collaborative initiatives with governmental and private entities.