India a leader in digitisation: World Bank President2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 09:21 PM IST
World Bank President David Malpass stated that India has been one of the pioneers in digitisation that strengthened the social safety net
World Bank President David Malpass stated that India has been one of the pioneers in digitisation that strengthened the social safety net
Listen to this article
India has been one of the leaders in digitisation that empowers and expands the social safety net, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday.