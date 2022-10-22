India a leader in skills expansion of national curriculum, new study finds2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 03:44 PM IST
The research found that 70 per cent of teachers surveyed in India feel they have adequate time to spend with each student
India is a leader when it comes to expanding its national curriculum for education to include a broader range of new skills for young people, a new study of 20 countries around the world has found.