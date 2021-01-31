India a major player at home and world in covid vaccination drive

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of news reports of vaccine makers finding it difficult to meet rising demand as countries race to vaccinate their populations against the coronavirus, India has managed to steadily ramp up production of these shots and step up exports.

As per a list drawn up by the Centre, seen by Mint, there are 24 countries to which New Delhi is either supplying or plans to supply vaccines in the coming days. These include Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Barbados and also Marshall Islands and Samoa which are way of out India’s traditional spheres of influence.

An initial 5.5 million doses were supplied to countries in the neighbourhood and extended neighbourhood like Seychelles as “grants in aid" or “gifts," and another 27 million shots are in the process of being exported on commercial basis, Mint has learnt. Some of the doses which are part of exports are being supplied to countries like Nepal at concessional terms.

The decision on exporting the anti-covid shots are made by a two tier system, at the ministerial level followed by an empowered group of officials comprising those from health, pharmaceuticals, finance, and foreign ministries. They monitor domestic requirements and requests from abroad. After careful assessments of domestic supplies – ie manufacturing capacities and internal needs – decisions on exports are taken.

"It is a whole of government decision making approach," said a person privy to the process.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to the prime minister Pramod Kumar Mishra are part of the government team assessing the situation. There are daily conversations with Indian vaccine makers – Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. New Delhi has been helping the firms get necessary regulatory clearances in the countries their shots are being supplied to.

The US, the UK, and Israel are seen as countries that have had a head start on vaccinations, with news reports saying that the European Union has fallen far behind Britain and the US in the race to vaccinate people.

In his first “Mann ki Baat" address of calendar year 2021 on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India's vaccination programme--the largest in the world--and how the nation has managed to inoculate 3 million of its health workers in 15 days. The “made in India" vaccine that New Delhi was supplying to the world was an example of “self reliant" India, Modi said.

“At a time of crisis, India had been able to help the world because India has achieved capabilities in the areas of medicine and vaccine development," the prime minister said. "This is the thought that underlies the ‘Self Reliant India’ campaign...the more India becomes self reliant, the more the world will be able to profit from it."

Modi’s remarks on vaccination during his monthly radio programme came a day after he told India’s governing NDA coalition that a new world order is “about to take shape" after the pandemic and “India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order."

"He (Modi) said this decade is a very important one, just like the decade after 2nd world war, unlike earlier, we are not going to be a mute spectator. We will rise to the occasion based on our traditions and ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the Prime Minister added," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Analysts say India’s role as the “pharmacy to the world" which will be reinforced by its supply of vaccines will win it goodwill and stand New Delhi in good stead as it looks to carve out a bigger space for itself in world affairs. It has been a matter of satisfaction for New Delhi that countries in its neighbourhood and beyond, that were tilting towards India’s strategic competitor China, were reaching out to it for vaccines – a case in point being Nepal which had started vaccinating its population with shots procured from India than China.

