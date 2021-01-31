India a major player at home and world in covid vaccination drive

Analysts say India’s role as the “pharmacy to the world" which will be reinforced by its supply of vaccines will win it goodwill and stand New Delhi in good stead as it looks to carve out a bigger space for itself in world affairs. It has been a matter of satisfaction for New Delhi that countries in its neighbourhood and beyond, that were tilting towards India’s strategic competitor China, were reaching out to it for vaccines – a case in point being Nepal which had started vaccinating its population with shots procured from India than China.