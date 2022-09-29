India a 'star' among emerging market economies with 7.3% growth in FY23: Report

The S&P said in its report that the global macro performance over the next few quarters points towards growth slowdown with tightening financial conditions amid rate hikes by central banks.
Amid the rising rates and increased European energy insecurity are hitting growth in almost every country, India with an estimated 7.3 per cent growth this fiscal may be the 'star' among emerging market economies, said S&P Global Ratings on 29 September.
The S&P said in its report that the global macro performance over the next few quarters points towards growth slowdown with tightening financial conditions amid rate hikes by central banks. It added that most leading and sentiment indicators are pointing toward slower growth as well.
Though the growth eased in the second quarter across emerging markets following the inflation reduced real household income, business confidence deteriorated, and the external environment became more complicated, it said.
Citing the emerging -market central banks ahead of their advanced-country counterparts in hiking policy rates, the S&P said in Latin America they are now near the end of their tightening cycles.
It also took examples of large recent hikes by the US Federal Reserve which are exacerbating balance-of-payment strains across emerging markets.
"For the 16 emerging economies that we cover, excluding China, 2022 GDP growth will hit 5.2 per cent this year, in our view. This forecast is up 30 basis points from our previous round. India is the star of this group with growth of 7.3 per cent this fiscal year (ending in March 2023)," S&P said.
Indicating that the central banks aggressively raise rates to fight inflation may not avoid generating a sharp downturn, it said, "We are now expecting a mild recession in the US," it said, adding that rising rates, increased European energy insecurity, and the lingering effects of Covid-19 are hitting growth almost everywhere. This may be the most anticipated economic slowdown on record, but the data have yet to fully fall in line," S&P said.
