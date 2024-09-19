India abstains during vote on UN resolution against Israel. Here’s why: Watch

Israel-Palestinian conflict: In the United Nations general Assembly on Wednesday, India efforts should be made towards “building bridges”, “not furthering divides”.

Livemint
Updated19 Sep 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish
Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish(PTI)

India again abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution "demanding that Israel brings to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory without delay and within the next 12 months". During a vote on Wednesday, India was among 43 nations which abstained from voting in favour or against the resolution.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution, with 124 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 43 abstentions. Those abstaining included India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi ‘shocked’ on India abstaining from UN vote on Gaza crisis

The newly adopted resolution also “demands that Israel comply without delay with all its legal obligations under international law, including as stipulated by the International Court of Justice..."

Why did India abstain in UN Assembly vote on Israel

India’s decision to abstain seems to align with its cautious stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. On Wednesday, India underlined that it is a strong advocate of "dialogue and diplomacy" and efforts should be made towards "building bridges", "not furthering divides".

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who delivered India’s explanation of vote on the UN resolution on Wednesday, said, “India has abstained from today's vote. We have been strong advocates of dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that there is no other way to resolve conflicts."

Also Read | UNGA calls for immediate truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, India abstains

"There are no winners in conflict," Harish said as he reiterated that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides "will lead to enduring peace".

"Our position on this conflict has been clear and consistent...we unequivocally condemn the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. We condemn the loss of civilian lives...we call for an immediate ceasefire...and release of hostages," he said.

Also Read | India abstains from vote on UNHRC resolution extending probe into Ukraine war

Harish said a joint effort should be directed towards bringing the two sides closer, not drive them further apart. "We should strive towards building bridges, not furthering the divides," he added. India urged the General Assembly to make a “genuine effort" to strive for peace.

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has time and again called for "a two-state solution" to address the conflict. On Israel's war with Hamas, the minister had earlier said, “We believe that the concerns of Palestinians should be addressed seriously.”

In March this year, he said the attack on Israel on October 7 last year was "terrorism" and asserted that the “Palestinians have been deprived of their rights and homeland.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia abstains during vote on UN resolution against Israel. Here’s why: Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    427.85
    11:49 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    14 (3.38%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    162.95
    11:49 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5.5 (-3.27%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    127.15
    11:49 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    -4.1 (-3.12%)

    Tata Power

    432.35
    11:49 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-1.88%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Suven Pharmaceuticals

    1,231.90
    11:44 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    87 (7.6%)

    K P R Mill

    887.30
    11:44 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    28.35 (3.3%)

    NTPC

    426.50
    11:44 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    12.65 (3.06%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,329.90
    11:44 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    37.95 (2.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue