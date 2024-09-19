India abstains during vote on UN resolution against Israel. Here's why: Watch

Israel-Palestinian conflict: In the United Nations general Assembly on Wednesday, India efforts should be made towards “building bridges”, “not furthering divides”.

India again abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution "demanding that Israel brings to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory without delay and within the next 12 months". During a vote on Wednesday, India was among 43 nations which abstained from voting in favour or against the resolution.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution, with 124 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 43 abstentions. Those abstaining included India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The newly adopted resolution also "demands that Israel comply without delay with all its legal obligations under international law, including as stipulated by the International Court of Justice..."

Why did India abstain in UN Assembly vote on Israel India’s decision to abstain seems to align with its cautious stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. On Wednesday, India underlined that it is a strong advocate of "dialogue and diplomacy" and efforts should be made towards "building bridges", "not furthering divides".

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who delivered India’s explanation of vote on the UN resolution on Wednesday, said, “India has abstained from today's vote. We have been strong advocates of dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that there is no other way to resolve conflicts."

"There are no winners in conflict," Harish said as he reiterated that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides "will lead to enduring peace".

"Our position on this conflict has been clear and consistent...we unequivocally condemn the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. We condemn the loss of civilian lives...we call for an immediate ceasefire...and release of hostages," he said.

Harish said a joint effort should be directed towards bringing the two sides closer, not drive them further apart. "We should strive towards building bridges, not furthering the divides," he added. India urged the General Assembly to make a “genuine effort" to strive for peace.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has time and again called for "a two-state solution" to address the conflict. On Israel's war with Hamas, the minister had earlier said, “We believe that the concerns of Palestinians should be addressed seriously."