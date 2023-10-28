UNGA calls for immediate truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, India abstains

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. However, India abstains from a call for the protection of civilians and upholds legal and humanitarian obligations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the UN News Centre wrote, "BREAKING: UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution on "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" on the ongoing Gaza crisis FOR: 120 AGAINST: 14 ABSTAIN: 45."

The draft resolution has been adopted by the General Assembly with 120 votes in favor, 12 against, and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.

Additionally, the UNGA also demanded the “continuous, sufficient, and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jordan-proposed resolution makes no specific mention of the Hamas terror attacks of October 7. The resolution was backed by 40 countries, including Russia, UAE, in the region by Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The voting at UNGA comes at a time when Israel has announced expanding ground operations in Gaza. On Friday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has ramped up airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the past few hours and will expand the activity.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas after unprecedented attacks by the militant group on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people.

‘Omission of evil’

The United States expressed outrage at the resolution not naming Hamas and called it an “omission of evil", according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

In her remarks before the vote on the resolution, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Hamas and hostages are missing in the draft resolution.

“As you’ll notice, two keywords are missing in the resolution before us. The first is Hamas. It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous," Linda Thomas said.

“This resolution makes no mention of the innocent people – including citizens of many of you in this room – many of you here today who have citizens who are being held hostage by Hamas and other terrorist groups," Thomas said. “These are omissions of evil. And they give cover to, and they empower, Hamas' brutality. And no member state – no member state – should allow that to happen. You should not let it stand," she added.

