India abstains from vote on UNHRC resolution extending probe into Ukraine war2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:42 AM IST
Last time, when India abstained in February, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said that the country remains committed to multilateralism while reiterating calls for dialogue and diplomacy.
India has abstained from voting on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution to extend the mandate of the investigation into alleged war crimes by a year. The resolution was adopted as 28 countries supported the draft, while 17 countries abstained including India and only 2 countries were against it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×