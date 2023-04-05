India has abstained from voting on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution to extend the mandate of the investigation into alleged war crimes by a year. The resolution was adopted as 28 countries supported the draft, while 17 countries abstained including India and only 2 countries were against it.

It is pertinent to mention that China is one of the countries that were against the resolution, according to the news agency ANI.

“We salute delegations @UN_HRC that supported draft Res Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression - Extension of the mandate of Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. We note just 2 del's were against. War crimes accountability now!" the Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted after the voting.

India abstained from any resolution on the Russia-Ukraine war earlier also. Last time, when India abstained in February, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said that the country remains committed to multilateralism while reiterating calls for dialogue and diplomacy.

"India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," Kamboj said.

She added that India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric and the country continues to provide both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to neighbors in the Global South, ANI reported.

She noted that reports from the ground reveal a complex scenario, with the conflict between the two nations intensifying on several fronts.

Notably, 141 nations voted in favor of the resolution, while 32, including China and India, abstained, and seven voted against it at the UNGA.

Kamboj further stated that India remains concerned over the situation in Ukraine as the conflict has resulted in the loss of countless lives, with millions being rendered homeless.

She added that the reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were profoundly worrying. In her address, Kamboj reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that this cannot be an era of war.

(With ANI inputs)