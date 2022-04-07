India abstains from voting in UNGA to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine crisis1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2022, 09:37 PM IST
- Notably, the UNGA needed to vote in favour by two-thirds to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council
|
Listen to this article
The UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted on Thursday on a draft resolution seeking to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, a move initiated by America after harrowing photos emerged of corpses strewn across streets of Ukraine, with Washington terming “Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a farce".
The UN General Assembly has suspended Russia from Human Rights Council. However, India abstained from a draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over the Ukraine crisis.
Notably, the UNGA needed to vote in favour by two-thirds to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council.
The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members - abstentions do not count - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council.
Russia’s current membership on the Council ends in December 2023.
The only time a member state was suspended from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council was Libya in 2011 when in an unprecedented move a resolution was adopted in the General Assembly that had expressed “deep concern about the human rights situation in the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya" in the wake of Muammar Al-Qadhafi’s violent crackdown on anti-government protestors.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!