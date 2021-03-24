India accelerates vaccination drive as second covid wave grows

The move to widen India’s immunization net came amid widespread calls to expand the drive as fresh infections shot up in recent weeks to more than 40,000 a day from about a quarter of that number in February. While India has been reluctant to reimpose lockdowns after a hastily drawn up one last year failed to halt the rampant spread of the disease and inflicted deep economic damage, there are increased concerns that national and state governments may need to tighten movement restrictions.