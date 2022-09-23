India accomplished landmark achievement in child mortality: Govt

India accomplished landmark achievement in child mortality: Govt1 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Mandaviya lauded efforts of all health workers, caregivers and community members for relentlessly working towards reducing child mortality
Mandaviya lauded efforts of all health workers, caregivers and community members for relentlessly working towards reducing child mortality
New Delhi: India has accomplished landmark achievement in child mortality and witnessed progressive reduction in infant death rates, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday.
New Delhi: India has accomplished landmark achievement in child mortality and witnessed progressive reduction in infant death rates, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded efforts of all health workers, caregivers and community members for relentlessly working towards reducing child mortality.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded efforts of all health workers, caregivers and community members for relentlessly working towards reducing child mortality.
“There has been sustained decline since 2014, as revealed by SRS (Sample Registration System) 2020 . India is poised to meet 2030 SDG targets of child mortality under leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji with focused interventions, strong Centre-State partnership and dedication of all health workers", he said.
“There has been sustained decline since 2014, as revealed by SRS (Sample Registration System) 2020 . India is poised to meet 2030 SDG targets of child mortality under leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji with focused interventions, strong Centre-State partnership and dedication of all health workers", he said.