India accounted for one in four Covid deaths globally last week: WHO

GENEVA: India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
"India accounts for over 90% of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week," the Geneva-based agency said in its weekly epidemiological report.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
