India accounts for only 2% of Asia-Pacific ESG funds AUM, lags global peers

India accounted for 7% of global carbon emissions in 2019 and is vulnerable to physical risks from climate change, as well as risks to water supply. Morgan Stanley sees energy transition as the key theme in India along with the announcement of ambitious environmental targets related to its energy mix, as well as initiatives related to electric vehicles, air pollution, energy storage, etc. “We are waiting for India to update its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), but net zero targets might not be likely," it said.

