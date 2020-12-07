India accuses China of helping rebel groups on Myanmar border

As armed ethnic insurgencies erupted across India’s remote northeast states in the 1950s and 1960s, it was bitter rival Pakistan that first supplied the armed groups with weapons. Soon, however, “it was China that became the main provider of munitions for the ethnic insurgents. Many were also trained in China," Swedish journalist and regional expert Bertil Lintner wrote in his 2012 book “The Great Game East: India, China and the Struggle for Asia’s Most Volatile Frontier," adding that “today, the Chinese government does not openly support those groups, but they have had access to the so-called black — in reality more gray — arms market in China."