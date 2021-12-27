Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and his hardworking team on the eve of fourth anniversary of state BJP government.

Presidin over the second ground breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet today in Mandi, the Prime Minister said Jairam Thakur has left no stone unturned to fulfill the dreams of the people of Himachal. "In these four years, for two years, we have also fought strongly against coronavirus and did not allow development works to stop."

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated various Hydropower projects worth ₹11,000 crore.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades. Six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹7,000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

When the Shree Renukaji Dam project on the Giri river is completed, a large area will be directly benefited by it. Whatever income will be generated from this project, a large part of it will also be spent on development here, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹1800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

The foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project was also laid by PM Modi on Monday.

Addressing the concerns around environment in the state, PM Modi said the whole world is praising India for how our country is accelerating development while saving the environment.

From solar power to hydro power, from wind power to green hydrogen, the country is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy, Modi said, adding that, India has achieved the target which was set for 2030, of making 40% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy, this year itself.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.