India achieves 10% ethanol blending ahead of schedule

“There are three clear benefits of achieving this goal: first, it has led to a reduction of 27 lakh tonnes of carbon emission; second, it has saved foreign exchange worth ₹41,000 crore and; thirdly, farmers of the country have earned ₹40,600 crore in the last eight years due to increase in ethanol blending," Modi told the ‘Save The Soil’ programme on World Environment Day.

