NEW DELHI : India on Thursday breached the much awaited 100 crore mark of covid-19 vaccinations with Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh being the top five states administering the highest number of doses.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury"."

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development.

“To counter the largest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India and its citizens," said the Prime Minister while inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute in the Jhajjar campus of AIIMS New Delhi via video conference.

While the country completed the 100 crores milestone, celebrations were planned all across the country. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched a song sung by Singer Kailash Kher and audio-visual film to celebrate the feat. States celebrated the event by hooting of Ships anchored on Indian Ports as celebration mark. In all States Local artists, folk artists and handloom artists created something on 100 crore vaccinations. Odisha's Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri also showcased his sand art on the same.

Also in all states, 100 districts – 100 different folk forms – a campaign for five days –was carried out. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of Ministry of Culture also illuminated 100 Monuments in Tri-color across the country as India achieved the landmark of administrating 100 crore covid-19 vaccinations in claimed to be one of the World’s largest and fastest vaccination drive. The 100 monuments lit up in Tri-color include UNESCO World Heritage Sites also.

The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to corona warriors who have tributed relentlessly in the fight against covid pandemic, the ministry of culture said. According to the union health ministry first 10 crore doses took around 85 days while the last 10 crore doses have taken 24 days. The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

Greetings landed from the World Health Organization (WHO) too. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Modi, the scientists, health workers and citizens of India for equitable vaccine distribution as India took 279 days to administer 100 crore shots. “Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets," he said in a tweet.

"Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone -- a billion covid-19 vaccine doses administered. This extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong political leadership, inter-sectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce, and the people themselves. India’s progress must be viewed in the context of the country’s commendable commitment and efforts to ensure that these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

According to the Union health ministry approximately 75% people above 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and over 31% population has been completely vaccinated with both doses. However, Johns Hopkins University’s covid-19 tracker, India has fully vaccinated only about 21% of its population.

"Reaching the one billion mark of covid-19 vaccinations in just nine months is a remarkable achievement for India. Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the Government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens of India, making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta," said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions following which the third phase was rolled out from April 1st 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities. In a significant development, the government later also announced to provide free covid-19 vaccines to all adults from 21st June.

