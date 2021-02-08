India achieves 60 lakh Covid vaccinations in 24 days, fastest in world

The total number of people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine shots has crossed the 60 lakh mark in the country, the Union Health Ministry announced on Monday, highlighting that India reached the mark in 24 days, the fastest in the world.

It also said that America took 26 days to reach this mark, whereas Britain achieved it in 46 days.

As many as 60,35,660 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 1,24,744 sessions till today evening. Of these, 54,12,270 are healthcare workers and 6,23,390 frontline workers whose vaccination started on 2 February, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani informed.

Eleven states and Union Territories -- Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala -- have inoculated over 65% of the registered healthcare workers, he added.

The national capital, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Puducherry have recorded less than 40% coverage of vaccinating healthcare workers.

Ten states accounted for 75.12% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday.

"Total 2,23,298 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the 24th day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination till 6 pm," the health ministry said, adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

Till 6 pm on Monday, 8,257 vaccination sessions were held.

In total, 29 people have been hospitalised so far, which comprise 0.0005% of the total vaccinations.

Of these, 19 were discharged after treatment, one is under treatment, while nine people have died, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, one person suffered from bilateral facial palsy and has been hospitalized at the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananathpuram. His condition is stable.

Twenty-three deaths have been recorded to date, which comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations, the ministry added. Of these, nine people died in the hospital while 14 deaths were recorded outside the hospital.

In 24 hours, a 29-year-old woman, a resident of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, has died.

"None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date," the ministry stated.

The total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated so far include 3,92,426 from Bihar, 2,95,965 from Kerala, 4,11,861 from Karnataka, 3,62,649 from Madhya Pradesh, 4,97,095 from Maharashtra, 1,13,138 from Delhi, 4,70,384 from Gujarat, 6,73,542 from Uttar Pradesh and 3,68,562 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India is set to fulfill 70% of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs and two vaccines are currently being exported to 14 countries.

Shah said the Modi government has worked to upgrade the health infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a-half years.

"India is set to fulfill 70% of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs. Two vaccines are being exported to 14 countries," he said.

According to him, four more vaccines are being developed.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via