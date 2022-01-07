India achieves another milestone! Over 150 cr COVID vaccine doses administered

India achieves another milestone! Over 150 cr COVID vaccine doses administered1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
- The country continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive, health minister said
India on Thursday achieved a new milestone of administering over 150 crore vaccine doses. Taking note of this, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country ‘continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive’.
Office of Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, Continues to be world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. 90% of our adult population vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose. Over 1.5 crore children vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January.
Earlier this week, Centre has asserted that apart from vaccinating a huge part of the entire population base, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less the 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions.
Further, over 11 states/UTs in India has already achieved 100% of 1st dose vaccination, while 3 States/UTs have already achieved 100% full vaccination (both 1st and 2nd dose) against COVID-19. Many States/UTs are soon expected to achieve 100% vaccination very quickly, it also said
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
