The Union Health Ministry said that more than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieved the 55 crore milestone yesterday. Cumulatively,55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

India achieves the highest-ever single day vaccination mark 💉



More than 88.13 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.https://t.co/pDpeK4kJk0 — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 17, 2021

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021.

India reported 25,166 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise in 154 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India's cumulative tally has reached 3,22,50,679, and the number of active cases has declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days.

The active cases constitute 1.15 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.