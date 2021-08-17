Covid-19: India achieves the highest-ever single day vaccination mark

The Union Health Ministry said that more than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieved the 55 crore milestone yesterday. Cumulatively,55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.