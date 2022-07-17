India achieves major landmark of 200-crore covid-19 vaccinations

India achieves major landmark of 200-crore covid-19 vaccinations1 min read . 03:04 PM IST
- India has reported 20,528 new covid cases in the last 24 hours
NEW DELHI: In a landmark achievement, India has administered more than 200 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines to its population on Sunday since the nationwide vaccination drive started in the country last year on 16 January.
NEW DELHI: In a landmark achievement, India has administered more than 200 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines to its population on Sunday since the nationwide vaccination drive started in the country last year on 16 January.
“As per provisional reports till 1 pm today, a total of 2,00,0015,631 doses have been administered across the country. This has been achieved through 2,63,26,111 sessions," the union health ministry said in a statement.
“As per provisional reports till 1 pm today, a total of 2,00,0015,631 doses have been administered across the country. This has been achieved through 2,63,26,111 sessions," the union health ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen on bringing about this significant feat. He called India’s vaccination drive “unparalleled in scale and speed".
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen on bringing about this significant feat. He called India’s vaccination drive “unparalleled in scale and speed".
The union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on achieving this landmark in only 18 months. He stated that “this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history".
The union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on achieving this landmark in only 18 months. He stated that “this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history".
In the last 24 hours, India has reported 20,528 new covid cases taking the total number of active case load to 1,43,449. According to the health ministry, around 17,790 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, India has reported 20,528 new covid cases taking the total number of active case load to 1,43,449. According to the health ministry, around 17,790 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted more than 86.94 crore total tests to diagnose covid infection so far while 3,92,569 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted more than 86.94 crore total tests to diagnose covid infection so far while 3,92,569 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.