The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone today. According to government's CoWin website, over 70 crore people have been administered the first dose of covid vaccine while 29 crore have received the full doses. The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Congratulating the people and healthcare workers, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at NITI Aayog, said it's remarkable to reach 100 crore billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over nine months since the vaccination program started in India.

He however pointed out that 25% of adults, who are eligible to receive free vaccination are still unvaccinated. “Efforts must go forward to vaccinate those who haven't taken the first dose," he added.

“Just over 30% of Indians vaccinated with both doses, about 10 crore individuals are now overdue, they should have received the second dose, but they have not. It's now unfinished work that we must accomplish, and send reminders to those individuals to take their second dose," Dr Paul said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

In India, three vaccines have been in emergency use namely, Covishield (Oxford AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India), Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited) and Sputnik V (developed by Gamaleya Research Institute, Russia).

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to three other vaccines by Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Zydus Cadila, two of which are expected to help ramp up the vaccination drive by October-November.

On January 3, India approved COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use.

(With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!