Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said India has achieved the milestone of around 145 crore Covid vaccinations, thereby ending the year on a great note. "My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year," he adds.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%. India’s active caseload is presently at 91,361. Active cases constitute 0.26% of the country's total positive cases.

Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations 💉



My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year.

The vaccination feat has been achieved in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases due to the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. Several states in the country have reported Omicron cases, forcing the respective state governments to enforce restrictions.

The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 1,270 today up from 961 on Thursday in India showing a rise of more than 32% . The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 23 states in the country.

Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 450 cases, followed by Delhi with 320 cases. Gujarat has 97 cases, while Kerala and Rajhasthan have reported 109 and 69 cases, respectively, are among the states with over 50 cases of the highly contagious variant.

Meanwhile, the country today reported 16,764 new infections in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080, with 220 daily fatalities, the health ministry data showed.

