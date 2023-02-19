India achieves more than 15,000 organ transplants in a year
New Delhi: For the first time, India has achieved more than 15,000 organ transplants in a year marking an annual increase of 27% in transplant numbers, said Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary on Sunday.
