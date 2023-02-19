New Delhi: For the first time, India has achieved more than 15,000 organ transplants in a year marking an annual increase of 27% in transplant numbers, said Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary on Sunday.

Speaking during the NOTTO Scientific Dialogue 2023 organised by the union health ministry Bhushan said, “There is fast resurgence in the transplant activities post COVID and for the first time the country has achieved more than 15,000 transplants last year. Along with this, there was an annual increase of 27% in transplant numbers. We have existing structures at various governance levels like NOTTO at national level, SOTTOs at state levels and ROTTOs at regional level, it needs to be ensured that they work as a well-oiled machinery while performing their mandate."

NOTTO Scientific Dialogue 2023 was organized to bring all the stakeholders under one roof to brainstorm ideas about interventions and best practices in the organ and tissue transplant field that can be taken up for saving lives.

The union health secretary welcomed the changes that have taken place such as updated guidelines, domicile requirement being done away with. He emphasized on the rational use of technical manpower the country has and training and channelizing them efficiently along with optimal utilization of physical infrastructure and equipments such as in tertiary care facilities.

“India has a growing geriatric population and to ensure quality of life for them, it is critically important to update our communication and awareness strategy, so that potential organ donors come forward," he said, adding that an extensive public awareness program can be taken up.

Highlighting the need for capacity building of our medical institutions, Bhushan said that “Despite having over 640 medical hospitals and colleges, transplants remain a specialized service limited to some hospitals only. There is a need to expand the number of institutions where surgeries and transplants are undertaken. Thus, to increase surgeries/transplants in the country, along with sensitization and training for healthcare professionals, our physical infrastructure must be optimally utilized. There is also a need to identify high case load institutions and bring them under the network NOTTO program."

He suggested that consultations and discussions can lead to Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and consequentially, creation of Centre of Excellences at state and regional level where these specialized services can be provided to the needy.