India achieves more than 15,000 organ transplants in a year

Speaking during the NOTTO Scientific Dialogue 2023 organised by the union health ministry Bhushan said, “There is fast resurgence in the transplant activities post COVID and for the first time the country has achieved more than 15,000 transplants last year. Along with this, there was an annual increase of 27% in transplant numbers. We have existing structures at various governance levels like NOTTO at national level, SOTTOs at state levels and ROTTOs at regional level, it needs to be ensured that they work as a well-oiled machinery while performing their mandate."