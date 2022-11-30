India achieves NHP target for maternal mortality ratio1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 02:13 PM IST
The maternal mortality ratio has decreased from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh in 2018-20
New Delhi: India has achieved the National Health Policy (NHP) target for the maternal mortality ratio, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a press release on Wednesday.