India active covid caseload declines to 13,187

NEW DELHI: India reported 1,016 fresh covid infections in the past 24 hours, while active cases slipped to 13,187, the health ministry said in an update on Thursday. Total reported cases in the country since the pandemic hit in 2020 stand at more than 4.46 crore and death toll at 5,30,514.
Active cases comprise 0.03% of total infections, and the recovery rate stood at 98.78%, according to the ministry.
As of now, Assam has 2,552 active cases, Gujarat has 390 active cases, Karnataka’s caseload stands at 1,828, Kerala has 2,516 active cases, Maharashtra has 1,320 cases, Odisha 185, Rajasthan 295 cases, Tamil Nadu has 862 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 258 and West Bengal has 327 active cases.
The country has conducted over 1,52,750 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country.
