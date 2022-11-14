NEW DELHI: India reported 547 fresh covid infections in the past 24 hours, pulling down the active caseload to below 10,000--a first since April 2020--to 9,468, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. Total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stand at more 4.46 crore, while death toll at 530,532.

Active cases now comprise 0.02% of total infections, and the national recovery rate has risen to 98.79%.

As of now, Karnataka’s active caseload stands at 1,859, Kerala has 2,374 active cases, Maharashtra has 1,011 active cases, Odisha 145, Rajasthan 214 cases, Tamil Nadu has 711 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 204 and West Bengal has 260 active cases.

The country has conducted over 68,334 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have, however, been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.