Home / News / India /  India active covid cases dip to 9468

NEW DELHI: India reported 547 fresh covid infections in the past 24 hours, pulling down the active caseload to below 10,000--a first since April 2020--to 9,468, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. Total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stand at more 4.46 crore, while death toll at 530,532.

Active cases now comprise 0.02% of total infections, and the national recovery rate has risen to 98.79%.

As of now, Karnataka’s active caseload stands at 1,859, Kerala has 2,374 active cases, Maharashtra has 1,011 active cases, Odisha 145, Rajasthan 214 cases, Tamil Nadu has 711 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 204 and West Bengal has 260 active cases.

The country has conducted over 68,334 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have, however, been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout