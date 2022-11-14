India active covid cases dip to 9468

NEW DELHI: India reported 547 fresh covid infections in the past 24 hours, pulling down the active caseload to below 10,000--a first since April 2020--to 9,468, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. Total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stand at more 4.46 crore, while death toll at 530,532.

