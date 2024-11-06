India, ADB ink $200 million pact to boost Uttarakhand’s urban resilience, green mobility

  • The Uttarakhand Livability Improvement Project will enhance transportation, urban mobility, drainage, flood management, and overall public services in Haldwani, the economic hub of the state.

Rhik Kundu
Updated6 Nov 2024, 06:44 PM IST
A worker walks past inside the Asian Development Bank headquarters in Manila. (File Photo: Reuters)
A worker walks past inside the Asian Development Bank headquarters in Manila. (File Photo: Reuters)

The Indian government has inked a $200 million loan deal with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to revamp urban infrastructure and bolster essential services in Uttarakhand, focusing on modernizing water supply, sanitation, urban mobility, and other key public amenities, the finance ministry said Wednesday. 

The agreement, part of the Uttarakhand Livability Improvement Project, was signed by Juhi Mukherjee, joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, representing India, and Mio Oka, country director, ADB’s India Resident Mission, according to a statement.

Read this | Maharashtra to get $500 million from ADB for tertiary healthcare access and promotion of medical education

Centred on Haldwani—the state’s economic hub—the project aims to boost transportation, urban mobility, and resilience against environmental risks. Planned upgrades include 16 km of climate-resilient roads, an intelligent traffic management system, and the introduction of eco-friendly buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) and electricity.

"The project aims to create an urban infrastructure that is resilient to climate and environmental risks such as floods and landslides, ensuring the safety and health of Uttarakhand’s population," ADB's Oka said in the statement, adding that it will enhance local capacity in climate-resilient planning, revenue generation, and gender inclusion.

Water supply improvements are planned for four cities—Champawat, Kichha, Kotdwar, and Vikasnagar—through the installation of 1,024 km of climate-resilient pipelines, smart water meters, and a 3.5 million-litre-per-day water treatment plant, aiming for comprehensive coverage.

In Vikasnagar, a new sewage treatment facility is expected to improve sanitation for about 2,000 households, enhancing public health protections. Flood management infrastructure in Haldwani will include 36 km of stormwater drains, a city-wide early warning system, and the construction of a green-certified administrative complex and bus terminal to increase public service efficiency.

The project also plans to empower women from vulnerable households, offering training for roles in bus driving, ticketing, and water and sanitation management as part of a gender inclusion drive.

Also read | Tips for India's middle-income journey from top ADB economist Albert Park

The European Investment Bank will co-finance the project with an additional $191 million, amplifying ADB’s efforts to extend the project’s reach and impact.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia, ADB ink $200 million pact to boost Uttarakhand’s urban resilience, green mobility

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.