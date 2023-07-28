India, ADB sign $200 mn loan agreement for expanding urban services in Rajasthan

India, ADB sign $200 mn loan agreement for expanding urban services in Rajasthan2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:52 PM IST
The ongoing project, approved in September 2020, has so far laid 1,451 kilometer (km) of water supply pipes, 1,110 km of sewer pipes, and connected 68,098 households to water services in selected secondary towns in Rajasthan.
New Delhi: The central government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday signed a $200 million loan as additional financing for the ongoing Rajasthan Secondary Towns Development Sector Project to expand water supply and sanitation systems and enhance urban resilience and heritage living in selected towns, the ministry of finance said.
