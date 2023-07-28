comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  India, ADB sign $200 mn loan agreement for expanding urban services in Rajasthan
Back

India, ADB sign $200 mn loan agreement for expanding urban services in Rajasthan

 2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:52 PM IST Saurav Anand

The ongoing project, approved in September 2020, has so far laid 1,451 kilometer (km) of water supply pipes, 1,110 km of sewer pipes, and connected 68,098 households to water services in selected secondary towns in Rajasthan.

India, ADB sign $200 mn loan agreement for expanding urban services in Rajasthan. (File Photo: AFP)Premium
India, ADB sign $200 mn loan agreement for expanding urban services in Rajasthan. (File Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The central government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday signed a $200 million loan as additional financing for the ongoing Rajasthan Secondary Towns Development Sector Project to expand water supply and sanitation systems and enhance urban resilience and heritage living in selected towns, the ministry of finance said.

The signatories to the loan agreement were Vumlunmang Vualnam, additional secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance, for the Indian government, and Takeo Konishi, country director of ADB’s India Resident Mission for ADB.

After signing the loan agreement, Vualnam said the additional financing will support the Rajasthan government in its commitment to reduce basic infrastructure gaps in its secondary towns by expanding water supply and sanitation services and improving livability in selected urban local bodies.

“The project will incorporate various innovative and climate-resilient solutions for expanding basic urban services and incorporate nature-based solutions to rehabilitate heritage structures besides piloting public-private partnerships in the state’s water and sanitation sector to deepen private sector engagement," said Konishi.

The ongoing project, approved in September 2020, has so far laid 1,451km of water supply pipes, 1,110km of sewer pipes, and connected 68,098 households to water services in selected secondary towns in Rajasthan.

The additional financing will improve water supply systems in at least seven towns by converting all groundwater sources to surface water, replacing about 700 km of leaking water pipes, installing 1,400 km of new water supply pipelines, and providing 77,000 households connections with water meters. It will also establish three new water treatment plants.

At least eight towns will be covered for improvement to sanitation systems by rehabilitating at least 580 km of sewers, building seven sewage treatment plants with co-treatment units to process fecal sludge and septage, and connecting at least 54,000 households to the sewage system.

Also, at least 20 heritage or heritage-like structures to improve the living environment and attract more tourists will be rehabilitated, it added.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 04:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout