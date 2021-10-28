India, ADB sign $251 mn loan for integrated urban flood management in Chennai

Chennai’s rapid urbanization has encroached on the city’s natural landscape, reducing water retention capacity which make the city vulnerable to widespread flooding. The project will establish climate-resilient urban flood protection infrastructure. It will construct 588 kilometers of new stormwater drains, rehabilitate or replace 175 km of stormwater drains, improve 11 km stretches in the Ambattur, Ariyallur, Kadappakkam, and Korattur channels to enhance water-carrying capacity, and upgrade a stormwater pumping station and construct a new one. It will also construct 23,000 catchpits in roadside drains to recharge the groundwater aquifer and rehabilitate four disaster relief camps.