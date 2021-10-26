Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, ADB sign $4.5 million loan to support urban mobility in Mizoram

India, ADB sign $4.5 million loan to support urban mobility in Mizoram

The project readiness financing supports the development of long-term solutions to improve urban mobility in Aizawl
05:31 PM IST

  • Urban mobility in Aizawl, the center of Mizoram’s administrative and service industry, is severely constrained due to rapid and unplanned urbanization

The central government and the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday signed a $4.5 million project readiness financing (PRF) loan to support project preparation and design activities to improve urban mobility in Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram.

Urban mobility in Aizawl, the center of Mizoram’s administrative and service industry, is severely constrained due to rapid and unplanned urbanization. This results in traffic congestion on narrow road widths, and adversely impacts road safety, efficiency in movement of people and goods, and environmental sustainability, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The ensuing project, being developed through the project readiness financing, seeks to resolve the city’s transport problems by adopting sustainable urban mobility solutions. The PRF will conduct feasibility studies for prioritized projects identified in the CMP, and prepare detailed project reports and detailed design for the ensuing project. It will help develop institutional capacity of the state’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department in pre-implementation and project preparation activities.

Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance said that the PRF supports the development of long-term solutions to improve urban mobility in Aizawl by identifying high-priority urban transport investments for the ensuing project and enhance its readiness by supporting due diligence and other preparatory activities.

Takeo Konishi, country director of ADB’s India Resident Mission, said: “The PRF will develop a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Aizawl that outlines the urban transport development strategy and build synergies with urban development planning initiatives in the state, and promote climate and disaster resilience, and gender inclusiveness in its interventions."

