India, ADB sign $4.5 million loan to support urban mobility in Mizoram

The ensuing project, being developed through the project readiness financing, seeks to resolve the city’s transport problems by adopting sustainable urban mobility solutions. The PRF will conduct feasibility studies for prioritized projects identified in the CMP, and prepare detailed project reports and detailed design for the ensuing project. It will help develop institutional capacity of the state’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department in pre-implementation and project preparation activities.

