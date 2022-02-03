With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,803,318, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A rise of 6.84% was seen on Thursday in the daily Covid caseload. Yesterday, India had reported a total of 1,61,386 new cases of coronavirus. The death toll has climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 87,682 to reach 15,33,921-- 3.67% of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 95.14%, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99%, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.98%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 3,97,70,414 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%, the ministry said.

Yesterday, several big cities in the country witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra clocked a marginal rise in single-day coronavirus infections with 18,067 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours. Mumbai also witnessed a jump in its daily Covid-19 cases with 1,128 infections and ten fatalities in 24 hours. National capital Delhi added 3,028 fresh infections in a day. Karnataka registered 20,505 new Covid cases while Kerala reported 52,199 fresh cases of respiratory infection.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 167.87 crore. As many as 94.48 crore people have received their first shot of the vaccine and 71.93 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

